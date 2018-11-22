 Skip to main content

Streetwise Streetwise newsletter: Anbang to sell a Vancouver property; Cryptocurrency podcast

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Anbang to sell a Vancouver property; Cryptocurrency podcast

For Subscribers
Comments

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

China’s Anbang Insurance takes steps for possible sale of Vancouver’s Bentall Centre office complex: Anbang Insurance Group is taking steps toward selling its Vancouver office buildings, only a few years after spending more than $1-billion on the prime downtown properties, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Story (Rachelle Younglai, for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

Will a cryptocurrency credit card help take back finance? Supporters describe cryptocurrencies as a way to bypass banks and put payments back into the hands of the people. But opponents see cryptocurrencies as little more than souped-up versions of a money order, with no intrinsic value. In this episode, Sean takes a look at how the evolution of cryptocurrency is finally convincing the financial industry to get in on the act. Listen to the podcast

MORE FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Consumers: Canada’s financial consumer watchdog has received the green light to probe how banking customer complaints are handled internally and by external complaint bodies. Story (for subscribers)

Mortgages: Vulnerabilities in the Canadian housing market are still high despite rising interest rates and tighter mortgage rules, Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said on Thursday. Story

The Streetwise newsletter is Tuesday to Saturday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019