Streetwise newsletter: Anbang to sell a Vancouver property; Cryptocurrency podcast

China’s Anbang Insurance takes steps for possible sale of Vancouver’s Bentall Centre office complex: Anbang Insurance Group is taking steps toward selling its Vancouver office buildings, only a few years after spending more than $1-billion on the prime downtown properties, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Story (Rachelle Younglai, for subscribers)

Will a cryptocurrency credit card help take back finance? Supporters describe cryptocurrencies as a way to bypass banks and put payments back into the hands of the people. But opponents see cryptocurrencies as little more than souped-up versions of a money order, with no intrinsic value. In this episode, Sean takes a look at how the evolution of cryptocurrency is finally convincing the financial industry to get in on the act. Listen to the podcast

MORE FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Consumers: Canada’s financial consumer watchdog has received the green light to probe how banking customer complaints are handled internally and by external complaint bodies. Story (for subscribers)

Mortgages: Vulnerabilities in the Canadian housing market are still high despite rising interest rates and tighter mortgage rules, Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said on Thursday. Story

