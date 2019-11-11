Streetwise newsletter: Bankers to see disappointing bonuses after slow year for deals

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Bankers to see disappointing bonuses after slow year for deals: Canada’s bank-owned investment dealers will cut bonus cheques to employees in the next few weeks. It’s going to be a disappointing experience at most brokerage houses and a wake-up call for Bank of Nova Scotia, where strong credit relationships failed to translate into more lucrative assignments in stock sales and merger advice in the recently concluded fiscal year. Story (Andrew Willis)
Brookfield returns to its roots, plans acquisitions in major Canadian markets: Brookfield Property Partners LP is putting renewed focus on its roots in Canada after spending years building a huge portfolio of foreign real estate holdings, saying it is now seeking investments in Canadian hotels, apartments, offices and large-scale development projects. Story (Rachelle Younglai)
Goldman Sachs plans shift from revenue goal at first investor day: More than two years ago, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. told investors it would find US$5-billion in fresh annual revenue by 2020. Now, the bank may move away from that goal to focus on a wider range of metrics. Story (Reuters)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
OpenText acquires cloud computing company Carbonite: Open Text Corp. plans to buy U.S. security software firm Carbonite Inc. for US$800-million, boosting the services it can sell to larger companies while gaining a greater foothold among smaller businesses. Story (Josh O’Kane)
