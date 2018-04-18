Streetwise newsletter: Catalyst Capital lawsuit tossed out; Ottawa unveils final bail-in banking rules

Here are the top reads,

Court: An Ontario judge tossed out a $1.3-billion lawsuit from Catalyst Capital Group Inc. over its failed bid for Wind Mobile, ruling Wednesday that the private equity firm engaged in “an abuse of process” by launching the legal action. Story (Andrew Willis)

FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

Bail outs: Ottawa has laid out its final regulations for banks aimed at avoiding the use of taxpayer dollars to bail out financial institutions in the unlikely event of a failure. Story



Succession: Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein said on Wednesday he expects Chief Operating Officer David Solomon to succeed him when he decides to leave. Story



Earnings: Morgan Stanley reported record first-quarter profit on Wednesday thanks to a surge in trading activity, much like other Wall Street banks, but executives warned results through the rest of the year may not be quite as strong. Story



IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Property hunt: Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing and two Canadian investors have made Bombardier’s short list of buyers for the manufacturer’s aerospace plant and surrounding lands in northwest Toronto, according to sources familiar with the matter. Story (Jeff Gray, Rachelle Younglai, Greg Keenan, Nicolas Van Praet, for subscribers)

