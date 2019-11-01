Streetwise newsletter: Catalyst opposes bid to take HBC private

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
Catalyst group opposes bid to take HBC private: Private equity fund Catalyst Capital Group Inc. claims to have gathered enough votes to block the planned $1.1-billion buyout of Hudson’s Bay Co. and is pushing HBC’s board of directors to put the retailer up for sale. Story (Andrew Willis)
Callidus shareholders accept privatization offer: In the conclusion to what one Callidus Capital Corp. director called "a sad story,” shareholders approved an offer Thursday to take the alternative lender private in a deal that values the company at just $42-million. Story (Andrew Willis)
Bombardier to sell aerostructures business to Spirit AeroSystems: Bombardier Inc. says it is getting US$500-million in cash for the sale of its jet components and service business, which shores up the Montreal-based company’s balance sheet as it focuses on turning around its train and business jets operations. Story (Eric Atkins)
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Thomson Reuters steadies after a year of big deals: Thomson Reuters Corp. is showing signs of steadier revenue growth after a year in which the news and information provider bought and sold a number of businesses. Story (James Bradshaw)
Fairfax third-quarter earnings plunge on net investment losses: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. says its net earnings plunged 35 per cent to US$68.6 million in the third quarter. Story (The Canadian Press)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
Fiat Chrysler-Peugeot deal might only slow inevitable decline: The proposed merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and France’s PSA Group is an admission that the future of car manufacturing is going to be highly expensive, arduous and possibly nothing more than a fight against long-term decline. Story (Eric Reguly)
