Streetwise newsletter: Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté weighs jumping into fight for troupe

Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté weighs jumping into fight for troupe: Three months after cashing out of Cirque du Soleil, founder Guy Laliberté says he is weighing whether to jump into the looming fight for the circus troupe he founded. (Nicolas Van Praet)
Aimia follows Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma in buying stake in Chinese ad firm: Aimia Inc. made its biggest move yet under its new strategy as an investment holding firm, scooping up a 10-per-cent stake in one of China’s largest outdoor advertising firms. (The Canadian Press)
Ottawa’s aid package a climate-change signal to big corporations: Many big Canadian companies, notably those involved in resource extraction, will have to adopt much more detailed disclosure of climate risks to their businesses if they intend to take advantage of Ottawa’s newest package of emergency credit support. (Jeffrey Jones and Bill Curry)
Federal large employer program provides lifeline for companies shut out of bond markets: A new federal loan program for large companies is unlikely to appeal to many of the country’s premier employers, but could give an important lifeline to mid-tier corporations that are shut out of public debt markets. (James Bradshaw, Mark Rendell and Andrew Willis)
Tim Hortons strikes partnership with Tencent to speed up Chinese expansion: In the 15 months since Tim Hortons inaugurated its first store in China, the coffee chain has opened 50 locations, far from its target of 1,500 outlets in a country that has become the world’s most prized java market. (Nathan VanderKlippe)
