Streetwise newsletter: Has the TMX board learned from its CEO’s departure?

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Has the TMX board learned from its CEO’s departure?: TMX Group Ltd., Canada’s largest stock exchange operator, is hunting for a new chief executive officer. Let’s hope its board of directors does a better job vetting candidates this time. (Rita Trichur)
CSA outlines regulatory framework for cryptocurrency exchanges: Many of the world’s 200 cryptocurrency exchanges need to become licensed as securities dealers to operate in Canada unless they are able to provide “immediate delivery” of the digital assets on their platforms, according to new guidance issued by Canada’s securities commissions. (Greg McArthur)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
Companies have to address competition concerns even on smaller takeover deals: Businesses need to consider competition concerns even on small takeover deals that might not have attracted regulatory scrutiny in the past, says a senior competition lawyer. (Christine Dobby)
Kirkland’s $4.4-billion bid for Detour Gold wins backing from proxy advisory firms: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd’s $4.4-billion all-stock offer to buy rival Detour Gold Corp. has won backing from two influential proxy advisory firms on grounds the target’s shareholders would reap benefits from a larger company, bolstering chances of the deal going ahead. (Reuters)
