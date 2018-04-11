Streetwise newsletter: Scotiabank abandons deal to sell Malaysian unit

Here are the top reads,

Bank of Nova Scotia has abandoned a deal to sell its Malaysian unit to a Taiwanese financial-services firm after failing to close the transaction before a deadline. Story (James Bradshaw, for subscribers)



Activist investors: Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s primary message to shareholders this spring is that in the past year, it has “remained focused on what we can control.” The company defines this as “operational excellence, long-term value creation and financial discipline.” This is the tell that what it presumably cannot control – the recent performance of its stock price – offers little good news. Opinion (David Milstead)

Story continues below advertisement

FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

International markets: China laid out a clearer timetable on Wednesday for opening its financial sector to more foreign investment by the end of 2018, as Beijing looks to fend off growing criticism from the United States and others that it unfairly limits competition. Story

DEAL WRAP

U.S. venture capital: Conductive Ventures announced it has raised a US$100 million venture capital fund to invest in enterprise software and hardware companies. VentureBeat

Drug sector: Alexion Pharmaceuticals has agreed to buy Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics for 7.1 billion Swedish crowns (US$855 million), boosting its lineup of rare disease drugs as a wave of deal-making in the biotechnology sector continues. Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

Terror at Goldman Sachs: Money, death, and the decade-long fight to make 200 West Street a fortress in the city. Institutional Investor

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Canadian venture capital: The former chief financial officers of Google Inc. and BlackBerry Ltd. are joining Montreal-based venture capital firm iNovia Capital. It’s a coup for the 10-year-old tech financier, one of Canada’s most successful backers of tech startups, and will help it kick off an ambitious drive to raise a US$500-million fund to invest in Canadian firms that typically have to look abroad once they need significant amounts of capital. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)

The Streetwise newsletter is daily. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.