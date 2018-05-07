Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on Manulife

Here are the top reads,

Story continues below advertisement

Bought deal: Royal Dutch Shell PLC is selling 97.5 million shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. in a bought deal worth about US$3.3-billion, according a term sheet outlining the transaction. Story (Jeffrey Jones, for subscribers)

From Globe Investor: Analysts are turning overwhelmingly bullish on Manulife Financial Corp. amid a brightening economic backdrop and the company’s improving financial performance. Is the stock at last regaining the lustre it lost nearly a decade ago? Story (David Berman, for subscribers)

FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

Currencies: Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Monday said buyers of bitcoin, which he has characterized as “rat poison squared,” thrive on the hope they’ll find other people who will pay more for it. Likening bitcoin demand to the tulip mania in 17th century Holland, Buffett, the chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said the mystique behind the cryptocurrency has driven a surge in its price. Story

Activist exit: Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in American International Group Inc, ending a more than two-year association with one of the largest U.S. property and casualty insurers, according to a person familiar with the matter. Story



DEAL WRAP

Real estate sector: Canadian department store owner Hudson’s Bay Co and joint venture partner RioCan REIT have signed a conditional agreement to sell HBC’s flagship store in downtown Vancouver for about $675 million (US$524.4 million) to an Asian buyer, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Story



Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

E-commerce sector: Walmart is likely to announce its much-anticipated deal to buy a controlling stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart before the end of this week, two sources said, in what is likely to be the U.S. retail giant’s biggest acquisition of a business. Story



Telecom sector: Nokia said on Monday it has acquired software maker SpaceTime Insight, which industrial customers use to manage millions of devices and assets across their networks, marking. Story



Canadian venture capital: Kitchener-based Miovision has raised $15 million in a round led by MacKinnon, Bennett & Co. (MKB) and McRock Capital, with participation from new investors BDC Capital and HarbourVest Partners. BetaKit



U.S venture capital: Mesosphere has raised US$125 million in a fourth round of funding for its hybrid cloud platform and announced it has nearly tripled its revenues in the past year. Mesosphere DC/OS automates operations to deliver digital transformation technologies on hybrid cloud infrastructure, and it completely automates operations for container tools like Kubernetes and data engineering and machine learning tools like TensorFlow, Apache Kafka, Cassandra, and Apache Spark. VentureBeat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Careers: Toronto’s most prominent returnship is Women in Capital Markets’ Return to Bay Street, which works with a broad group of financial institutions to help women relaunch careers. In four years, the initiative has placed 42 women back in the industry. Story



Story continues below advertisement

The Streetwise newsletter is daily. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.