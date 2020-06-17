Streetwise newsletter: Strong demand for Canadian bonds boosts economic recovery effort

Strong demand for Canadian bonds boosts economic recovery effort: After nearly seizing up during the pandemic panic in March, the bond market has proven to be a lifeline for Canadian corporations and governments. (Tim Shufelt)
Court orders receiver to take control of Toronto-based StableView Asset Management: An Ontario judge has ordered a receiver to oversee Toronto’s StableView Asset Management Inc. after a regulatory probe found investors’ money had been overconcentrated in a penny stock that paid cash consulting fees of more than $100,000 to the wealth manager. (Greg McArthur)
Stephen Poloz joins Bay Street law firm as special adviser: Stephen Poloz has added another high-profile appointment to his résumé, joining prominent Bay Street law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP as a special adviser. (Christine Dobby)
Montreal drug developer Repare raises value of its Nasdaq IPO: Montreal cancer drug developer Repare Therapeutics Inc. increased the size and value of its impending Nasdaq initial public offering for the second time Wednesday, following a slew of well-received biotech IPOs south of the border in recent weeks. (Sean Silcoff)
