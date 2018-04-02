Streetwise newsletter: Transcontinental’s strategic shift; OMERS startup accelerator expands

Here are the top reads,

DEAL WRAP

Packaging sector: Transcontinental Inc said it would buy the U.S. packaging business of Coveris Holdings S.A. for $1.70 billion as the Canadian publisher looks to join other top North American companies in the flexible packaging space. Story

Story continues below advertisement

Tech IPOs: Spotify Technology SA’s unusual route to becoming a public company is a test case for other multibillion-dollar tech companies that are looking to sell their shares but are not in need of cash. Story



Canadian venture capital: OneEleven, the Toronto-based technology startup accelerator backed by OMERS Ventures, is expanding to Ottawa and Vancouver this year, and aims to open in Boston and in Europe soon after. Story (David Ebner)

Canadian venture capital: Many of your friends probably have their own hangover concoction they swear by, but one company is working to be the real deal. Morning Recovery — a drink founded by a University of Waterloo grad and ex-Tesla engineer promising to cure your hangover — has announced a Series A of $10 million at a $42 million valuation. BetaKit

U.S. venture capital: SiFive has raised US$50.6 million in a third round of funding to further its ambition to create a new licensing model for the semiconductor industry. VentureBeat

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

Fintech: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the founder of Mozido, a financial technology firm that a few years ago attracted funding from Tiger Management founder Julian Robertson Jr., of defrauding investors out of more than US$48 million. Michael Liberty engaged in a scheme to “trick hundreds of investors into investing in his shell companies instead of Mozido,” raising more than $48 million according to an SEC statement Monday. Institutional Investor

The Streetwise newsletter is daily. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement