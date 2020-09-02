Streetwise newsletter: U.S. cable company Altice bids $10.3-billion for Cogeco

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
U.S. cable company Altice bids $10.3-billion for Cogeco; Rogers would get Canadian assets: Altice USA Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc. are teaming up to acquire Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. with an unsolicited $10.3-billion offer, but the move faces stiff opposition from the companies’ controlling shareholder and Quebec Premier François Legault. (Alexandra Posadzki and Nicolas Van Praet)
Cogeco bid: Altice CEO knows how to charm his way through a takeover: Dexter Goei has built a cable empire by cutting deals with families that, at least initially, seemed uninterested in doing business. Don’t underestimate the Altice USA chief executive’s ability to now win over the Quebec clan that controls Cogeco Inc. (Andrew Willis)
Co-working space provider Regus files for creditor protection in Canada: The world’s largest co-working office space provider has filed for creditor protection for many of its offices in Canada, exposing the weakness in the shared office business model during a severe economic downturn. (Rachelle Younglai)
Couche-Tard forecasts uptick in takeovers: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. sees mergers-and-acquisitions activity picking up in the weeks ahead among convenience store players but the Canadian retail giant appears to be cooling to the idea of taking over Australian fuel supplier Ampol. (Nicolas Van Praet)
Toronto quantum computer startup Xanadu eyes $100-million funding after launching online service: A Toronto startup attempting to build the world’s most powerful computer by using the quantum properties of light is aiming to raise about US$100-million next year after launching online customer access to its technology Wednesday. (Sean Silcoff)
