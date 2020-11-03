Streetwise newsletter: What are Rogers’s options with the Cogeco takeover bid clearly failing?

Opinion: What are Rogers’s options with the Cogeco takeover bid clearly failing?: Joe Natale has a problem every big bank is trying to help him solve: How does the chief executive officer of Rogers Communications Inc. avoid taking a haircut as he exits a $1.5-billion investment in Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.? (Andrew Willis)
Montreal’s Dorel strikes deal to be taken private by Cerberus Capital, founding family: The controlling shareholders of Dorel Industries Inc. have made a non-binding proposal to take the bicycle and baby products maker private after several rocky years in which the Canadian company’s once high-flying shares tumbled to near penny-stock status. (Nicolas Van Praet)
Rocky Mountain Dealerships strikes go-private deal that values it at $135-million: Publicly traded Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. says it has struck a deal with its chairman and CEO through which it will become a private company. A numbered company controlled by chairman Matthew Campbell and chief executive Garrett Ganden has agreed to pay $7 each for the shares they don’t currently own, the Calgary-based firm said on Monday. (Canadian Press)
Opinion: Have robo-advisers just been outflanked by a cheaper, better way to invest?: Digital investing is finally hitting its stride as a way to make the portfolio-building process cheap, easy and accessible to all investors, including those with accounts too small to interest anyone on the human side of managing money. (Rob Carrick)
