Streetwise newsletter: What are Rogers’s options with the Cogeco takeover bid clearly failing?

Opinion: What are Rogers’s options with the Cogeco takeover bid clearly failing?: Joe Natale has a problem every big bank is trying to help him solve: How does the chief executive officer of Rogers Communications Inc. avoid taking a haircut as he exits a $1.5-billion investment in Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.? (Andrew Willis)

Montreal’s Dorel strikes deal to be taken private by Cerberus Capital, founding family: The controlling shareholders of Dorel Industries Inc. have made a non-binding proposal to take the bicycle and baby products maker private after several rocky years in which the Canadian company’s once high-flying shares tumbled to near penny-stock status. (Nicolas Van Praet)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships strikes go-private deal that values it at $135-million: Publicly traded Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. says it has struck a deal with its chairman and CEO through which it will become a private company. A numbered company controlled by chairman Matthew Campbell and chief executive Garrett Ganden has agreed to pay $7 each for the shares they don’t currently own, the Calgary-based firm said on Monday. (Canadian Press)

Opinion: Have robo-advisers just been outflanked by a cheaper, better way to invest?: Digital investing is finally hitting its stride as a way to make the portfolio-building process cheap, easy and accessible to all investors, including those with accounts too small to interest anyone on the human side of managing money. (Rob Carrick)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

