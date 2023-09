Open this photo in gallery: Ads will be introduced on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S., the U.K., Germany and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia later in the year.DANISH SIDDIQUI/Reuters

Amazon Prime Video will next year join streaming rivals in rolling out ads and introducing a higher-priced ad-free tier, as the industry grapples with a slowdown in subscriber growth since the pandemic.

The U.S. tech giant said on Friday ads will be introduced in the U.S., the UK, Germany and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia later in the year.

Amazon’s AMZN-Q ad-free tier will cost another $2.99 per month in the U.S., where a Prime subscription currently costs $14.99 per month, or $139 per year. Pricing for other countries will be shared later, the company said.

Netflix NFLX-Q and Walt Disney DIS-N have also rolled out similar measures, hoping a jump in ad revenue would make up for the slowdown in subscriber additions.

However, growth has been slow for the ad-supported plans. To boost subscriptions for the tier, Netflix has scrapped its basic commercial-free plan in the U.S. and UK, while Disney has raised prices for its ad-free tiers.

Amazon already shows ads on live event content such as NFL’s Thursday Night Football, a practice that will continue even if the subscriber has paid for the ad-free plan, the company said.

The online retail firm does not break out Prime membership numbers, but Business Insider had earlier this year reported Amazon ended 2022 with 168 million Prime members in the U.S.

After two disappointing earnings reports, Amazon reported better-than-expected quarterly sales growth and profit in August, on the back of an improvement at both of its main growth engines, e-commerce and cloud-computing.

The company’s shares were 0.8 per cent higher in premarket trading on Friday.