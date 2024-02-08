Open this photo in gallery: Lightspeed CEO Jean Paul Chauvet poses in the company's offices in Montreal in this 2021 file photo.Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPD-T continues to exceed its own projections amid what CEO Jean Paul Chauvet has called a year of “execution,” reporting third quarter earnings Thursday that were ahead of expectations and slightly improving its fiscal year outlook.

The Montreal commerce software company said it generated US$239.7-million in revenue during its fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31, above its previously forecast range of US$232-million and US$237-million and up 27 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

For its second quarter in a row – and second time since going public – Lightspeed also hit a key profitability target: positive earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization and further adjustments for items including share-based compensation and related payroll taxes. The measure, known as “adjusted EBITDA,” is not a recognized accounting standard, but the company has said it will achieve break-even or better results by that measure for the year, and it is a key yardstick for analysts. Lightspeed made US$3.6-million in adjusted EBITDA, above its $2-million prediction. It also slightly improved its revenue forecast for the year to between US$895-million and US$905-million in revenues, up from a previous range of US$890-million to US$905-million.

Lightspeed’s net loss for the quarter was US$40.2-million, or 26 US cents a share. It lost US$S841.8-million in the same quarter a year ago, largely due to a goodwill impairment charge as it wrote down the value of companies it had purchased during an earlier acquisition spree.

After digesting the quarter’s numbers analysts will be looking ahead to the next fiscal year. Lightspeed, which went public in 2019, typically publishes forward guidance with its fourth quarter report, and chief financial officer Asha Bakshani said in a release the company in its next fiscal year “will focus on growing our top line without sacrificing the progress we have made on adjusted EBITDA profitability.”

Mr. Chauvet has made three key promises to the market: to achieve positive EBITDA, to derive 30 per cent or more of its total transaction volumes handled over its platform from payments and to shift its focus to serving larger customers such as restaurant groups that generate US$500,000 or more in annual billing volumes. Those customers generate more revenues and are seen as less vulnerable to negative economic pressure than smaller clients.

Lightspeed reiterated its goal to achieve break even adjusted EBITDA for the year and said it was on target to reach its payments target, generating 29 per cent of gross transactions through payments in the third quarter, up from 25 per cent in the second quarter and 21.8 in the first. Until last year the company offered a payment processing product but allowed its customers – retailers, restaurants, golf courses and hospitality companies that handle point of sale transactions – to use whatever platform they wanted. But as of last March, all new customers can only use Lightspeed’s payments program, which translates into more revenues, while existing customers who don’t switch will be charged punitive fees.

As for its focus on large customers, the company said the number of locations with $500,000 or more in gross transaction volume increased by seven per cent year-over-year, compared to an eight per cent gain in the second quarter. It said the number of smaller customers decreased during the period but didn’t specify the amount. Analysts expect accounts with under $200,000 apiece in annual billings to leave in droves.

That churn left Lightspeed with a tepid growth in revenue from subscriptions to its platform of 9 per cent for the second quarter in a row. Analysts are looking for that number to increase again and it remains a sticking point for some investors. Mr. Chauvet has pledged to invest in growing the overall subscriber count again once the company has regained investor confidence.

Lightspeed shares have traded higher since it reported second quarter earnings but its stock is still more than 80-per-cent lower than its peak reached in 2021, after it was hit by a critical report from short seller Spruce Point Management and technology stocks slumped that fall. The company remains in a strong financial position, with $749.4-million in cash and equivalents, down $12-million from the end of the second quarter.