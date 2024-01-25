Microsoft MSFT-Q is cutting around 1,900 jobs at Activision Blizzard and Xbox this week, news website The Verge reported on Thursday, citing an internal memo from the head of the company’s gaming division.

The cuts represent around 8 per cent of the overall Microsoft Gaming division, with most of the layoffs set to happen at recently acquired videogame publisher Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The news follows job cuts at several other big firms including Alphabet, eBay and Amazon.com , which have signaled that the widespread pruning seen across the tech industry last year will continue in 2024.

Microsoft closed its $69-billion deal for Activision Blizzard in October, boosting its heft in the videogaming market with best-selling titles including “Call of Duty” to better compete with industry leader Sony.