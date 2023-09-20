Shopify Inc. SHOP-T has generated hundreds of millions of dollars in paper gains – once again – by capitalizing on its clout as an e-commerce giant.

On Wednesday, marketing automation platform Klaviyo Inc. is set to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the latest in a rash of companies to go public in a suddenly receptive market after a nearly two-year drought for initial public offerings in the technology sector.

Klaviyo’s underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, priced the offering at US$30 a share in a prospectus filed Wednesday morning after twice increasing the price range for the stock during marketing to investors. IPOs this month from chip designer Arm Holdings plc and Instacart parent Maplebear Inc. spiked on their first day of trading on the Nasdaq.

Shopify is one of the biggest shareholders of Klaviyo, thanks to a complex collection of deals it struck with the Boston company in July 2022. Its 9.25 million shares of Klaviyo were worth US$277.5-million at the issue price; it paid US$101-million for them 14 months ago. Shopify also has warrants to buy another 9.45-million Klaviyo shares for 1 US cent a piece through mid-2027, worth another US$283.4 million at the issue price, of which it can exercise 3.94-million by the end of September.

Shopify also has the right to buy another 15.74-million shares for US$88.93 each at any time up to July 28, 2030. Its combined stake and rights add up to an 11.2 per cent stake in Klaviyo. At the issue price, the value of stock Shopify now owns and what it could obtain with its penny warrants is worth more than 5.5 times what it paid last year.

Klaviyo’s business is highly dependent on Shopify, as it provides data metrics and digital messaging for e-commerce merchants. By the end of last year, Klaviyo derived over 77 per cent of its annual recurring revenue from global customers who use Shopify’s platform to power their online businesses.

Klaviyo’s deals with Shopify in 2022 established the company as the default e-mail solution for Shopify’s largest merchants, including for those using Shopify Plus, a premium extension for bigger global brands. One of the agreements includes a revenue sharing stream that paid US$16.2-million to Shopify, replacing earlier revenue-share agreements that paid Shopify a combined US$13-million in the two years prior.

Klaviyo had revenue of US$585.1-million in the 12 months ended June 30, up 56 per cent over the same period a year earlier, from more than 130,000 customers. The company’s losses have been shrinking steadily, totalling US$9.5-million in the 12 months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of US$79.4-million during 2021. “Efficiency is part of our DNA,” Klaviyo states in its prospectus, noting it has spent only US$15-million of the US$454.8-million in primary capital it has raised since its inception in 2012.

Klaviyo is one of several startups to go public that’s been built largely within Shopify’s ecosystem.

Shopify has taken pride in the past that its partners generate far more combined revenue than it does. The company sells add-on offerings to its customers through an app store on the Shopify platform, built primarily by third-party developers like Klaviyo. But in the last few years, Shopify, which has built a global reputation for itself by helping people turn their side hustles into e-commerce businesses, has engaged in a side hustle of its own: It has entered into lucrative arrangements with several partner companies that have scaled up to become stalwarts in their own right, with Shopify taking up a large slice of their pie.

In 2020, Shopify agreed to make Affirm Holdings Inc. of San Francisco its exclusive provider of “buy-now-pay-later” financing options for its merchants to offer consumers. A year later, it reached a similar deal with Israel’s Global-E Online Ltd., making that company Shopify’s exclusive provider of cross-border solutions for merchants. Shopify received shares in both companies for pennies a piece before they went public in 2021. At their peak that year in 2021, those shares were worth billions of dollars. Even after a subsequent drop in tech valuations, Shopify’s combined stakes in Affirm and Global-E were worth US$1.2-billion as of June 30.

Shopify also entered into a multiyear partnership with private Israeli e-commerce marketing company Yotpo Inc. in 2021 in a deal valued at dozens of millions of dollars. Shopify has invested more than US$1.1-billion in other companies that have benefited from their relationship with the e-commerce giant, including its payment processor Stripe Inc. It has also invested, among others, in merchant financing marketplace Pipe Technologies Inc., Crossing Minds Inc., a San Francisco startup that enables merchants to offer “personalized experiences” to customers, and Single Inc., a Nashville startup that provides tools for merchants to sell music, video rentals, non-fungible tokens and to livestream events.

The total value of Shopify’s equity and other investments amounted to US$2.3-billion, as of June 30, or nearly 24 per cent of its total assets by value.

