TSX loses another Canadian biotech as Aurinia sheds domestic listing in favor of Nasdaq

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is delisting from the Toronto Stock Exchange, marking the exit of the last remaining US$1-billion-plus valued biotechnology company from Canadian capital markets in favor of U.S. exchanges.

Victoria-based Aurinia, which is taking its treatment for immune system disease lupus nephritis to market after receiving approval early this year from the US Food and Drug Administration, announced late Friday it would voluntarily delist its shares from the TSX on July 30. They will continue to trade on Nasdaq, which accounts for 94 per cent of the stock’s daily trading volume over the past 12 months.

“The company believes that the trading volume of its shares on the TSX no longer justifies the expense and administrative efforts associated with maintaining a dual listing,” the company said in a release. “The company is confident that the transition to a single listing will hep deliver better value” to shareholders, employees and patients. A company spokesman declined to comment further.

It’s the latest in an exodus of dual-listed Canadian-based early-stage life sciences companies from their domestic exchange in favor of a US-only listing. Last year, Essa Pharma Inc. and Liminal BioSciences Inc. delisted from the TSX Venture and TSX exchanges, respectively, keeping their listing on Nasdaq, the world’s pre-emininent exchange for the sector. Zymeworks Inc., another US$1-billion-plus valued company, delisted from the TSX in 2019, two years after listing on both the senior Canadian exchange and the New York Stock Exchange in the hopes of stimulating Canadian investor interest in Canada’s small but teeming biotechnology sector.

The dearth of biotechs on the TSX has become a cause of concern for John McKenzie, CEO of parent company TMX Group Ltd., who told the Globe in February “we are looking for solutions” to encourage biotech and pharmaceutical companies to list in Canada.

But Brian Bloom, chairman and CEO of Toronto-based life sciences boutique investment bank Bloom Burton & Co., said Aurinia’s departure “isn’t a black eye on the Toronto Stock Exchange or a cause of concern. The TSX would be foolish to compete with NASDAQ and Hong Kong as a premier exchange for biotechnology. Every exchange in the world that isn’t Nasdaq, New York Stock  Exchange or Hong Kong are considered venture exchanges in healthcare.

“What they should focus on is what they do well, which is being a venture or starter exchange for local companies that aren’t yet big enough or don’t have the capital base or institutional shareholder interest to be listed on NASDAQ. Once you get in that billion dollar range and your liquidity is 95% U.S., the TSX listing becomes immaterial.”

Mr. Bloom added: “Companies in many sectors never outgrow the Canadian exchange, like Canadian banks. If you’re a global mining or oil and gas company you probably don’t list on Nasdaq, and the TSX is maybe your destination. This is not the case in biotech and healthcare, and this is not troubling, and it says nothing about the health of the Canadian biotech sector.”

A TSX spokeswoman declined to comment on Aurinia’s delisting.

Canada’s early-stage health sciences sector has surged in recent years, setting records for private and public funding in 2020 and building on that trend so far in 2021. Last year Vancouver’s AbCellera Biologics Inc. and Repare Therapeutics of Montreal went public on Nasdaq only and achieved US$1-billion-plus valuations each.

Meanwhile., Victoria’s Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in March completed the first TSX-only initial public offering by a Canadian biotech in 18 years, raising $41-mililion in a share-and-warrant offering. Shares in Eupraxia, which is developing a treatment for  knee pain from osteoarthritis, have sold off sharply since then, reflective of the overall market trends for biotech stocks this year.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

