Alberta confirms human case of swine flu in central part of province

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, speaks during a news conference in Edmonton, on March 20, 2020.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says Canada’s first confirmed case of H1N2v, a variant swine flu virus found in humans, has been detected in the central part of the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Dr. Keith Lehman, the province’s chief veterinarian, say in a statement that it’s an isolated case and there’s no increased risk to Albertans.

The statement says the virus was detected in mid-October after an Albertan with mild influenza-like symptoms sought medical care.

Officials say H1N2v is rare with only 27 cases reported globally since 2005, and note there have been no cases in Canada before this one.

H1N2 is known to occur in pigs around the world and is caused by the type A influenza virus.

The statement says health and agriculture officials are investigating to verify that no spread has occurred.

“AHS will proactively offer influenza testing to residents in parts of central Alberta, if they are presenting for COVID-19 testing, at an AHS assessment centre,” said the statement Wednesday “This testing will be optional and supports our ongoing influenza surveillance in the region.”

They say they are taking the matter seriously, but note that sporadic cases of variant influenza have been reported over the past decade in North America.

“H1N2 is not a food-related illness,” said the statement. “It is not transmissible to people through pork meat or other products that come from pigs and there is no risk associated with eating pork.”

