More than 100 Alberta doctors have signed an open letter to express concern about a decision to revoke a job offer to the province’s former chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw had reportedly been hired and then removed from a role with Indigenous Wellness Core, a program in Alberta Health Services focused on Indigenous health.

CBC News reported last week that it led to the resignation of the group’s medical director, Dr. Esther Tailfeathers, who said she left out of frustration with the move.

The doctors sent the letter to Dr. John Cowell, the chief administrator of Alberta Health Services, and Premier Danielle Smith saying the situation has caused harm to the relationship between doctors and the province.

They say it also hurts Albertans, particularly those who are Indigenous.

The doctors are requesting an investigation into the ethics and integrity of Dr. Hinshaw’s removal from the role and an apology to both Dr. Hinshaw and Dr. Tailfeathers.

Dr. Hinshaw, who was Alberta’s chief medical officer of health during the COVID-19 pandemic, was removed by Ms. Smith soon after she became Premier.