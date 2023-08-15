The Alberta RCMP does not expect to change its methods of communicating with the public in spite of Meta-owned platforms blocking of Canadian news content in response to Bill C-18, or the Online News Act.

“It shouldn’t affect RCMP websites or our social media accounts” says Fraser Logan, media relations manager for the Alberta RCMP.

“Any content we post should be unaffected.”

Saskatchewan RCMP told The Canadian Press this week that Meta’s decision will affect the way it relays information to the public, and it’s currently working toward ways to maximize the distribution of public safety messages.

Logan admits there is a relationship between the police and traditional media.

“Social media is one avenue we can directly go to the public,” says Logan.

“We always ask people to use our original posts.”

For now the tools and practices of passing on information will remain the same for police through their own social media accounts and organization websites

“We’re probably going to continue on with our centre-operated procedures as per usual,” assures Logan.

“If we do have to adjust the way we do business we certainly will to that.”

RCMP Corporal Kim Chamberland says a variety of social media tools are used to address Canadians at the federal level.

“We use a variety of Government of Canada-approved social media platforms to reach a wider audience, and in the event that one platform ceases operation or has changes that affect its use,” says Chamberland.

“We advise Canadians to check the RCMP’s website for official statements and verified information.”

The approach taken by the Alberta RCMP is one of maintaining prior practices while also monitoring for the need for any necessary changes.

“At the end of the day it’s just about getting that information to the public as soon as possible,” says Logan.

MHPS not making adjustments yet

At present Medicine Hat Police Service will make no changes, but will monitor the new circumstances before any possible decisions are made.

“We will monitor the situation and make adjustments as required, but for now will continue to communicate with the community in the same way utilizing a variety of platforms such as our website (mhps.ca), mobile app and social media (Facebook/ Instagram X/Twitter) etc.” says Rita Sittler, administrative services manager of the Office of the Chief.

“So essentially status quo at this time.”