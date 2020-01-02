 Skip to main content

Alberta

Alberta reports its first case of severe vaping-related lung illness

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
The Public Health Agency of Canada had asked provincial health officials to report any probable and confirmed cases as part of a national investigation into vaping-related lung illnesses.

Alberta is reporting its first case of a severe vaping-related lung illness.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, says the province is monitoring the situation and working with health officials across Canada.

The Public Health Agency of Canada had asked provincial health officials to report any probable and confirmed cases as part of a national investigation into the illnesses.

The agency says Alberta’s case is the 15th vaping-associated illness reported in the country.

Explainer: What’s known about the lung disease racking the U.S., risks to you and what Health Canada is saying

Officials say in a news release that the patient has received treatment and is recovering at home.

They have declined to provide any additional information to protect the patient’s privacy.

Public health officials are again warning that vaping is not without risks and long-term health impacts remain unknown. They note that any time someone breathes unknown substances into their lungs, it can affect their health.

The Alberta government has launched a review of its tobacco and smoking reduction act and is expected to provide a final report to the health minister in the coming weeks.

Vaping-related illnesses have been in the spotlight recently amid accusations the makers of the products are targeting them at youth. Dr. James MacKillop outlines some strategies to use at home in conversations with your children about vaping. MacKillop is the director of the Peter Boris Centre For Addictions Research and co-director of the Michael G. Degroote Centre For Medicinal Cannabis Research. The Globe and Mail (staff)

