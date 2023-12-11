A 17-year-old Calgarian who was arrested as part of a national security investigation is to be prohibited from accessing social media and required to participate in an intervention plan that addresses ideological extremism.

The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested in June and was subject to a section of the Criminal Code that allows for a peace bond if there’s fear the person may commit a terrorism offence.

His peace bond hearing this afternoon heard details of his social media use on sites such as TikTok and Snapchat from an RCMP officer with the Integrated National Security Enforcement Teams, or INSET.

The teenage boy, who has been out of custody with conditions since his arrest, appeared in court today with his lawyer and his parents.

Court is to resume Thursday to finalize the conditions.

The peace bond, which is to have multiple other conditions, is to be in effect for 12 months, but the social media ban will be reviewed in eight months to check whether he’s complying with the condition.

A 15-year-old youth, who was arrested by police in October, will have a similar hearing in early January.

Earlier this month, a 20-year-old man who was part of the same investigation, pleaded guilty to one terrorism charge after admitting he shared recruitment videos for the Islamic State group on TikTok, wrote out instructions on how to make a bomb and posted on Snapchat that his mission would begin during Pride month.

Zakarya Rida Hussein, 20, is to be sentenced in 2024 following a risk assessment report ordered by his lawyer.