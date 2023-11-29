Open this photo in gallery: Police march along side the hearses during the procession for Edmonton Police Service constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan in Edmonton, on March 27.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Charges have been laid in the deaths of two Edmonton police officers who were shot while responding to a call in March.

Const. Brett Ryan and Const. Travis Jordan took a call about a family dispute at an apartment building when they were gunned down by a 16-year-old boy.

Police said the teen then shot and wounded his mother during a struggle over the gun.

The boy then shot himself and died at the scene.

Edmonton police were to release details about the charges at a news conference later Wednesday.

A staff sergeant with the guns and gang section was scheduled to attend.

Police said at the time there was no apparent motive for the March 16 shooting.

They said the teen was apprehended last year under the Mental Health Act and taken to a hospital for assessment.

The gun recovered from the shooting was linked to another shooting at a nearby pizza restaurant a few days earlier.

A regimental funeral held for Ryan and Jordan was attended by thousands of officers from across Canada and the United States.

Ryan, 30, a former paramedic, lived just west of Edmonton in Spruce Grove, Alta. Family said he was expecting his first child with his wife.

“Brett was a husband, a son, a brother, an uncle and a father-to-be,” a statement from the family said at the time.

Jordan, 35, who grew up in Nova Scotia, was remembered as a kind officer who went above and beyond in his job.

“His family roots in Nova Scotia have deep ties to the province filled with friends, family and loved ones,” said a statement from his family.