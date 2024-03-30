Open this photo in gallery: A dog named "Hero" is shown in this handout photo provided by the Taber Lost Paws Society.HO/The Canadian Press

A man who became stuck in a muddy ditch in southern Alberta for two days was rescued after police say his injured dog stayed close by during the ordeal, keeping his master warm and at one point even fighting off coyotes.

The Taber Police Service issued a social media post saying they received a complaint about a dog, possibly injured, that was at large north of the community’s sugar factory on Thursday morning.

Police say they went to check it out and couldn’t find the dog, but got another complaint a few hours later from a man who told them he and his dog were both bitten by a large dog in the same area.

Officers went to the property again and spotted what they described as an Akita-cross laying on a berm, and when they got closer they heard cries for help.

A 61-year-old man from Taber was located near the dog in a muddy ditch that was hidden behind tall grasses, and he told police he'd been stuck there for two days while his dog stayed nearby and protected him.

The man was taken to hospital while the dog, which police say is named “Hero,” was taken to a vet for assessment. The Taber Lost Paws Society has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for vet bills.