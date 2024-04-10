RCMP say a mother and her five children reported missing from central Alberta have been found safe.

Police say they can’t reveal where the family was located due to privacy concerns.

Mounties had said they were concerned for the family’s well-being and that they could be in southern British Columbia.

The family had been living in the Meridian Beach area of Ponoka County and was last heard from a week ago.

The children range in age from 13 to 24.

A truck registered to the mother had been found abandoned a few days earlier in a parking lot in south Calgary.