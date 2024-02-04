Open this photo in gallery: Protestors gather at the legislature during a rally for trans rights in Edmonton on Feb. 4.AMBER BRACKEN/The Canadian Press

Groups opposed to the Alberta government’s planned policies around transgender youth held rallies in Calgary and Edmonton over the weekend, with many of the attendees warning the plans will out trans kids and put their lives in jeopardy.

Seventeen-year-old Jaidyn Wolf, who travelled to a rally at the provincial legislature in Edmonton on Sunday, says he’s had trans friends commit suicide and he wants to speak out for other trans youth who don’t have support at home.

The new rules imposed by the province’s United Conservative government include restrictions on youth changing their names or pronouns at school and getting hormone therapy or gender reassignment surgery.

At a rally outside Calgary’s city hall on Saturday, former mayor Naheed Nenshi called Premier Danielle Smith’s video message last week that announced the changes “cruelty,” “inhumane” and “un-Albertan.”

Nenshi said he knew good UCP MLAs who want to do their best, and urged the crowd to contact them and tell them how they feel.

Smith has said the changes are to protect children from the consequences of choices they may later regret, and are also to preserve the role of parents.