Open this photo in gallery: Artur Pawlowski holds a press conference in Edmonton on May 24.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

A Calgary pastor has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for his role in protests against COVID-19 public health measures that blocked Alberta’s main Canada-U.S. border crossing for more than two weeks.

But a judge in Lethbridge, Alta., gave Artur Pawlowski 60 days credit for time already served.

More than 200 supporters gathered outside the courthouse in Lethbridge, Alta., with some chanting “hold the line.”

In May, Pawlowski was found guilty of mischief and breaching a release order for his role in the blockade at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing in early 2022.

The Crown had sought a sentence of eight to 10 months, while defence lawyers were asking for time served.

During the trial, prosecutors said Pawlowski’s impassioned speech to truckers fanned the flames of unrest and convinced them to stay longer.