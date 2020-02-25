 Skip to main content

Alberta

RCMP mistakenly reports child’s death in vehicle crash in British Columbia

Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
The RCMP say they have mistakenly reported the death of a child in a crash near Kamloops, B.C.

The Mounties issued a news release Monday saying a 47-year-old man and two children, ages eight and six, died following a crash on Highway 5A near Stump Lake on Sunday.

In a correction issued Tuesday, Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says a five-year-old is still alive but remains in “grave condition” at a hospital in Vancouver.

Shelkie says the update comes after further confirmation from health officials.

She says police won’t share further information about the child’s medical status out of respect for the family’s privacy.

The RCMP previously said those involved in the crash are from southern Alberta.

