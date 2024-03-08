A small number of votes in the United Conservative Party’s inaugural leadership contest may have been subject to identity fraud, but the RCMP said on Friday there was not enough evidence to charge any suspects or proof that candidates co-ordinated potential fraud.

“Normally we would not provide an update on an investigation that doesn’t result in charges,” Supt. Rick Jane told reporters in a press briefing. He said the situation was different because it relates to voting and democracy.

Jason Kenney handily won the UCP’s first leadership race, which took place in 2017. His competitors immediately raised questions about the integrity of the voting system, but said their concerns were addressed by the time Mr. Kenney was named the victor. The RCMP, on Friday, said it received a complaint about the race in February 2019.

The five-year investigation included hundreds of interviews, 65 investigators, and more than $460,000 in overtime and travel expenses to B.C., Ontario and Nova Scotia.

Supt. Jane said RCMP investigators “took the allegations very seriously,” but that the investigation didn’t support charges against any individuals.

He said RCMP concluded no leadership candidates had involvement or knowledge of the situation, and were not connected, directly or indirectly.

The Mounties, during a news conference, said the investigation is now over. Authorities did not lay any charges.

“While the Alberta RCMP determined that there were suspected instances of potential identity fraud, there was insufficient evidence to charge any suspect, again there was no evidence that any leadership candidate orchestrated these relatively rare instances,” the RCMP said in a statement.

The RCMP said it did not find evidence that any leadership candidate encouraged their volunteers to engage in identity fraud. Further, police determined the number of potential votes at issue were fewer than 200, which was not enough to affect the outcome of the race.

UCP members, during the 2017 contest, voted online and over the phones over three days, using personal identification numbers. The party, at the time, said 94 per cent of the 630,000 eligible members voted.

Mr. Kenney captured 61.1 per cent of the vote while Brian Jean, the former leader of the Wildrose Party, garnered 31.5 per cent. Doug Schweitzer collected support from 7.3 per cent of voters.

The UCP won the 2019 election, making Mr. Kenney the Premier.

The RCMP also reviewed whether Jeff Callaway’s campaign for UCP leader was fraudulent. It was alleged he entered the race in order to attack Mr. Kenney’s main rival, Mr. Jean, with plans to subsequently withdraw and support Mr. Kenney. RCMP said it did not uncover evidence that Mr. Calloway, or anyone else, committed a crime.

The UCP was born out of frustration the NDP won Alberta’s 2015 election. Rachel Notley became premier after Albertans grew tired of the ruling Progressive Conservatives, remained weary of the Wildrose Party, and right-leaning supporters split the vote between the two.

Mr. Kenney, in July, 2016, unveiled a plan to merge the PCs with the Wildrose, arguing it would prevent future vote-splitting and reunite the conservative family.

“We must fight the ideological agenda of this accidental NDP government to limit the damage that they do to our province now and we must do everything within our power to eliminate the risk of a second NDP term which would be catastrophic to the long-term future of Alberta,” he told a Calgary crowd at the time. “We must come together to form a single free-enterprise party and we must do so before the next election.”

Mr. Kenney won the PC leadership race in March, 2017, after campaigning on a promise to end the party that ruled Alberta in the 43 years prior to the NDP victory. In July of that year, PC and Wildrose members voted to merge.

Mr. Kenney won the new party’s inaugural leadership contest on the first ballot in October, 2017.