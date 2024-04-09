Open this photo in gallery: The RCMP is asking for public help in locating an Alberta mother and her five children.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Mounties are asking for the public’s help in locating a mother and her five children missing from central Alberta.

Police say they are concerned for the well-being of the family members and that they could be in southern British Columbia.

They were last heard from on Wednesday, and a truck registered to the mother was found abandoned a few days earlier in a parking lot in south Calgary.

The family was last living in the area of Meridian Beach in Ponoka County.

The family members include Winnie Mani, 39, and her daughters, Liliane, 24, and Debra, 18.

The three youngest are Mani’s sons, Israel, 15, Samuel, 14, and Gabriel, 13.