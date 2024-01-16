A woman was shot and killed in front of an elementary school in Calgary on Tuesday morning, after what police say is believed to have been a targeted, domestic homicide.

Police say the suspected killer was found dead a short distance away, and that there is no further risk to the public.

Officers responded to the John W. Costello Catholic School at about 7:40 a.m. for reports of an “incident” outside the elementary school. Police initially announced the shooting on social media, followed by an alert for a white, 2009 Honda CR-V.

A statement released by the Calgary Police Service late Tuesday morning confirmed a woman’s death. Police say the victim won’t be publicly identified to protect the privacy of the family.

In their statement, police described the shooting as “a very traumatic event that occurred in a public place” and said supports will be made available to people “who may be impacted by this incident.” Both the school and an area preschool were put into lockdown, but police say staff or students were not believed to be at risk.