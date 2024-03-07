Ottawa police are investigating the deaths of six people including four children and two adults found in a home in the city’s Barrhaven area.

Police said Thursday one person has been arrested and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

The investigation comes after police responded to 911 calls late Wednesday night.

Police said officers found the six people dead inside the home located in a suburb south of the city.

Identities of the deceased have not been confirmed.

Police asked that anyone with information to contact the homicide unit.

“This is a tragic and complex investigation, and investigative teams remain on Berrigan Drive,” Ottawa police said in news release.

An update by police with more details is expected later Thursday.