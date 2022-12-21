York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween says vehicle thefts are up 44 per cent in his region alone in 2022 over last year, in part due to new tools and technologies.Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

Police in Ontario say 51 people have been arrested after a joint investigation recovered 215 stolen vehicles.

York Regional Police say the stolen vehicles recovered during the six-month investigation, dubbed Project Touchdown, were worth roughly $17.4 million and were being trafficked to international destinations.

York police collaborated on the investigation with regional police in Durham, Peel and Halton, along with the Canada Border Services Agency and a not-for-profit that helps insurers fight fraud.

During the investigation, police say they also seized handguns, an assault-style rifle, ammunition and drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine.

York police Chief Jim MacSween says vehicle thefts are up 44 per cent in his region alone in 2022 over last year, in part due to new tools and technologies.

Police say the investigation resulted in more than 150 charges.