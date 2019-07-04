 Skip to main content

Canada 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Bella Bella in British Columbia

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Bella Bella in British Columbia

Bella Bella, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Comments

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit British Columbia’s Haida Gwaii archipelago region off the west coast late Wednesday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey says the earthquake hit around 9:30 p.m. local time.

It reports the quake’s epicentre was 196 kilometres west southwest of Bella Bella at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Story continues below advertisement

Earthquake Canada says the tremor was “lightly felt” on northern Vancouver Island and the adjacent mainland coast.

It says the earthquake was located 353 kilometres southwest of Kitimat, B.C., and 581 kilometres west northwest of Vancouver.

There was no tsunami warning issued and officials are reporting no threat of landslides.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter