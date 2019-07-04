6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Bella Bella in British Columbia

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit British Columbia’s Haida Gwaii archipelago region off the west coast late Wednesday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey says the earthquake hit around 9:30 p.m. local time.

It reports the quake’s epicentre was 196 kilometres west southwest of Bella Bella at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Story continues below advertisement

Earthquake Canada says the tremor was “lightly felt” on northern Vancouver Island and the adjacent mainland coast.

It says the earthquake was located 353 kilometres southwest of Kitimat, B.C., and 581 kilometres west northwest of Vancouver.

There was no tsunami warning issued and officials are reporting no threat of landslides.