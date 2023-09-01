Dear readers,

On behalf of The Globe and Mail’s board of directors, I am pleased to announce a new era of leadership at The Globe.

Effective Sept. 1, Andrew Saunders succeeds Phillip Crawley as president and chief executive officer following Phillip’s retirement on Aug. 31.

Phillip’s 25-year tenure as publisher and CEO has been nothing short of exceptional. His leadership has safely guided The Globe and Mail through newspaper wars, the digitization of news and decline of advertising revenue, changing consumer habits, the rise of fake news and more. His influence has fortified The Globe’s position as a trusted news authority and also fostered a sense of unity and shared purpose amongst Globe staff.

The hallmark of Phillip’s remarkable legacy remains the human element, with succession at the forefront. Andrew is uniquely qualified to lead the organization’s future growth and development in an age of extraordinary technological change.

Andrew joined The Globe in 2002 as director of advertising and has held several executive positions. In his most recent role as chief revenue officer, he was instrumental in driving The Globe’s successful transformation from a print-centric organization to a digitally driven model, rooted in a commitment to creating content worth paying for.

Andrew is a passionate visionary who will carry on Phillip’s legacy; the heritage characterized by integrity, innovative thinking and an unyielding dedication to the pursuit of journalistic excellence.

A bright future awaits The Globe and Mail. I hope you concur and remain alongside us.

David Thomson

Chairman, The Globe and Mail