Protesters sit outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the leak of a draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito preparing for a majority of the court to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision later this year, in Washington, on May 3.EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Reuters

News that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling that legalized abortion, is sparking protest and stoking new fears that people seeking abortions south of the border will have to do so under increasingly unsafe conditions.

In Canada, many abortion advocacy groups have long been concerned that the increasingly onerous restrictions being placed on the procedure by U.S. lawmakers will spill over into this country. There are no federal laws governing abortion in Canada – it was decriminalized in 1988 – but access has long been an issue. The ability to procure an abortion is often closely tied to where a person lives and their ability to navigate an often complex health care system.

Still, abortion is a common procedure in Canada: More than 74,000 were performed in clinics and hospitals in 2020, according to data compiled by the Canadian Institute for Health Information. The actual number is higher, as some clinics don’t report their data, and procedures done using the abortion pill are largely untracked. While some provinces have age-of-consent rules (people under 12 need parental consent in Newfoundland and Labrador), abortions are treated as medical procedures, with decisions left up to patients and health care providers.

In this country, abortions are typically performed in stand-alone clinics or hospitals, many of which are located in urban centres. This means many who want to terminate a pregnancy have to travel long distances, which is difficult for people who have limited financial resources, lack transportation or child care, or are unable to take time off work. In New Brunswick, for instance, the government does not fund abortions performed outside of three hospitals in Moncton and Bathurst, meaning those in the capital of Fredericton or elsewhere in the province have to travel for the procedure.

According to the advocacy group Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights, crisis pregnancy centres (CPCs) – anti-abortion organizations that provide counselling and other prenatal services – outnumber abortion providers in Canada. Many CPCs exist in smaller communities where there are no abortion providers or sexual health centres.

Mifegymiso, better known as the abortion pill, was seen as a solution to many of the geographical constraints. Available by prescription only, it is combination of two drugs and can be taken at home with guidance and monitoring from a health care professional during the first nine weeks of pregnancy.

The medication hit the market in 2017 – Canada was one of the last developed countries to approve it – but some provinces placed onerous restrictions on how and where it could be prescribed. Many patients also reported that their health care providers simply wouldn’t prescribe the medication, instead sending women to abortion clinics that were sometimes hundreds of kilometres away. As a result, many prescriptions continue to be written by abortion clinics.

A 2020 DART & Maru/Blue Voice Canada poll found that 71 per cent of Canadians believe a woman should be able to access an abortion, regardless of the reason. In the U.S., recent polls also show that the majority of Americans support abortion rights: A 2021 Pew Research Center survey found that 59 per cent of U.S. adults say that abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Research also shows that banning or restricting abortion doesn’t stop people from seeking the procedure, but instead forces them to take risks that could jeopardize their health.

An analysis published last year estimates that a total abortion ban in the U.S. would lead to a 21-per-cent increase in pregnancy-related deaths. The risks are even greater among racialized women. For instance, the analysis estimates that Black women would face a 33-per-cent increase in pregnancy-related deaths.

