A man charged with attempted murder in a stabbing on a crowded Toronto subway train has an extensive history of criminal charges, including assault of a police officer and dangerous possession of a knife, according to court documents.

Moses Lewin, 25, was also charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a release order in connection with the attack last Thursday, which was captured on a video that circulated widely on social media. It was among several high-profile acts of violence in Toronto in the past week, and the latest case resulting in charges against someone who was out on a court-ordered release such as bail or probation.

Records showing Mr. Lewin’s history with the court system were obtained by The Globe and Mail on Tuesday, as Canada’s premiers met in Winnipeg, where several of them have identified public safety and bail reform as top priorities for the federal government to act on. The premiers released a communiqué in the afternoon that urged Ottawa to pass legislation tabled earlier this year that would make it more difficult for repeat violent offenders to get bail.

Mr. Lewin made a brief court appearance Tuesday morning in Toronto, where his case was adjourned until next month.

The stabbing happened during a physical altercation between the victim and another man on a southbound subway car as it approached Eglinton Station. The suspect fled the scene at the station, and Mr. Lewin was arrested and charged the following day. Toronto police said Mr. Lewin was on bail at the time on conditions that prohibited him from being at Eglinton Station or possessing weapons. The injured man was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Court records obtained by The Globe and Mail show that Mr. Lewin was scheduled to appear in a courthouse in Milton, Ont., on the day of the attack. That case related to charges from June, 2022, of breaking and entering, motor vehicle theft, flight from a peace officer and dangerous operation of a vehicle. There is a bench warrant in the case, which is issued by judges for those who don’t attend scheduled court dates.

Video of the dispute between the two men circulated on social media and reignited concerns of safety on the transit system after several acts of violence in recent months. In March, 16-year-old Gabriel Magalhaes was fatally stabbed in what police have called an unprovoked attack while sitting on a bench at Keele Station in Toronto’s west end. The accused in the case, 22-year-old Jordan O’Brien-Tobin, was out on probation at the time of the attack after pleading guilty to many charges, including assault with a weapon.

Last July, Mr. Lewin was charged with assault of a Toronto Police Service officer while trying to resist arrest for possession of a knife. Court documents show he was again charged in November for possession of an eight-inch fishing knife for a purpose dangerous to the public and for willfully damaging property at the Scarborough Town Centre in east Toronto.

Mr. Lewin has also been previously found in breach of bail conditions on multiple occasions, including failing to attend court, the court records show.

Ottawa has been under increasing pressure from premiers and others to tighten bail rules in response to public safety concerns. The premiers’ communiqué Tuesday says they are “deeply disappointed” that the federal government’s bail reform bill has yet to pass.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, chair of the Council of the Federation, told reporters in the afternoon that it is “increasingly urgent” that Ottawa reform the federal criminal code and avoid furthers delays in overhauling Canada’s bail system.

“We cannot afford to wait longer for better protection from random violence caused by repeat and dangerous offenders,” Ms. Stefanson said, without pointing to any specific incidents.

Provinces and territories are doing their part by spending more on law enforcement and support for people struggling with mental-health problems and addictions, she said, “but we need necessary federal follow-through on federal criminal code reform, and we need it now.”

Ottawa introduced a bill this spring that would place a “reverse onus” on serious repeat offenders and those facing firearms or other weapons charges, meaning they would have to prove why they should be released. But the bill has yet to pass, and Parliament is on break until September.

In an e-mail Tuesday, Justice Minister David Lametti’s press secretary, Diana Ebadi blamed, “dilatory tactics” by the Conservatives for the bill not passing in the last session.

Conservative justice critic Rob Moore argued in a statement that the current proposed legislation won’t be enough to keep violent offenders off the streets.

Police groups have argued that tougher bail rules would improve public safety and reduce violent crimes, but many civil liberties groups, including the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies, warn it would further reduce access to justice.