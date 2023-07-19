Advance voting is set to start today in provincial by-elections in Kanata-Carleton and Scarborough-Guildwood.

Eligible voters in those two ridings can cast a ballot at advance voting locations from Wednesday to Friday.

Elections Ontario says applications to vote by mail are due by Friday at 6 p.m., with election day on July 27.

The Ottawa-area riding of Kanata-Carleton was vacated in March when Merrilee Fullerton abruptly resigned both her post as minister of children, community and social services and her seat.

The east Toronto riding of Scarborough-Guildwood has been vacant since Mitzie Hunter, who held one of the few Liberal seats, resigned last month to unsuccessfully run in Toronto’s mayoral by-election.

Another by-election will have to be called in Kitchener Centre in the next six months, after Laura Mae Lindo resigned the seat she held for the New Democrats last week.