RCMP say they have arrested and charged an Alberta Mountie they accuse of gaining access to a “non-top secret” police records system “in order to assist a foreign actor.”

Constable Eli Ndatuje has been charged with breach of trust and unauthorized use of a computer under the Criminal Code, and a second breach of trust charge related to “safeguarded information” under the Security of Information Act.

The RCMP said his first court appearance will be March 11 in Calgary Provincial Court.

“The RCMP is committed to combatting foreign actor interference at all levels and is actively leveraging all tools at its disposal,” the Mounties said in a statement. “Foreign interference takes on many forms and it is critical that all organizations are aware of the potential harm at any levels,” adding the Force will " pursue any form of interference, whether internal or external.”

More to come.