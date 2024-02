An Amber Alert for an eight-year-old girl from Repentigny, Que. has been cancelled.

Quebec provincial police had issued the alert around 6:30 Sunday morning.

The alert said the child had been abducted around 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday, police posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that the alert was cancelled.

Police said the little girl was found safe and sound.

No details have been released about possible charges.