An in-depth look at five long-term care facilities observed by Canadian Armed Forces

Janice Dickson
The Canadian Armed Forces, which deployed members to help respond to the pandemic in five long-term care homes in Ontario, detail the mistreatment and abuse of residents in a report released Tuesday. Here is a sample of their observations.

long-term care facility assessment

The report included a scorecard grading

each facility on a set of criteria.

respond to the pandemic in five long-term

The assessment was based on a series of factors.

This chart outlines a simplified version of how

each centre scored.

Scoring

Majority of

conditions

met

Conditions

progressing or

regressing

No cond-

itions

met

Four factors

1. Stability

2. Cases

Ministry of Health and

long-term care facility

confirm stability of

situation and required

tasks

Long-term care facility

able to manage COVID-19

cases and new cases are

decreasing

3. Protection

4. Staffing

Appropriate PPE avail-

able, cleaning and

waste management

plans established

Number of staff suffi-

cient for residents.

Availability of civilian

medical staff for day

and night shifts

Eatonville Care Centre

  • Residents with COVID-19 are allowed to wander, risking spreading the virus to others.
  • Hypodermoclysis supplies are reused even after their sterility has been compromised, for instance, a catheter being pulled out and left on the floor.
  • Poor palliative care standards, including no mouth or eye care supplies for dying residents.
  • Generally poor pre-catheterization care, for instance, retracting penis foreskin for cleaning isn’t happening enough, and CAF members found nearly a dozen incidents of bleeding fungal infections.
  • A general fear of using supplies because they cost money and much of the medication had expired.
  • Residents who soil their bed despite incontinence products are not allowed to have an extra soaker pad or towel to help protect their sheets.
  • People who have COVID-19 share rooms with those who don’t have the virus.
  • People are often sedated with narcotics when they are likely just sad and need support.
  • Staff are abusive and display inappropriate behaviour, in one case aggressively changing an incontinence product, and others involving aggressive transfers and making degrading comments toward residents.

Eatonville

MAY

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

1. Stability

2. Cases

3. Protection

4. Staffing

Hawthorne Place Care Centre

  • Little to no disinfection had been done before the forces arrived and significant fecal contamination was observed in people’s rooms.
  • There is an insect infestation involving ants, cockroaches and another species.
  • Delays changing soiled residents are damaging their skin.
  • Staff are forcefully feeding and hydrating residents, causing audible choking. Patients cry for help, but staff don’t respond for up to two hours. Residents have not been bathed for several weeks and topical prescription medication is shared between residents.
  • There is a linen shortage, forcing residents to sleep on beds without linen, damaging their skin.
  • Palliative care orders are not charted, are unknown to staff and therefore not often observed and residents’ documents are out of date.

Hawthorne Place

MAY

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

1. Stability

2. Cases

3. Protection

4. Staffing

Hawthorne Place

MAY

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

1. Stability

2. Cases

3. Protection

4. Staffing

Hawthorne Place

MAY

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

1. Stability

2. Cases

3. Protection

4. Staffing

Orchard Villa

  • There are cockroaches and flies.
  • The hallway outside of a patient’s room smells like rotten food. Multiple food trays are found stacked inside a bedside table.
  • Patients are left in bed in soiled diapers. Support workers and nurses are not always sitting residents up before meals, drinks or medication, leading to choking and in one incident, appears to have contributed to someone’s death. Nurses appear to document assessments without having assessed the resident.
  • Patients sleep on bare mattresses because of a lack of access to linen or laundry.
  • There is no communication between personal support workers and nurses when patients choke on their meals or can’t chew.
  • Nursing staff are unsure about how to document status changes, how to change medication and where supplies are located, and there is no accountability for staff in terms of upholding basic care needs.

Orchard Villa

MAY

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

1. Stability

2. Cases

3. Protection

4. Staffing

Orchard Villa

MAY

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

1. Stability

2. Cases

3. Protection

4. Staffing

Orchard Villa

MAY

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

1. Stability

2. Cases

3. Protection

4. Staffing

Altamont

  • Because of staffing shortages, most residents do not receive three meals a day, meals are delayed, and residents are underfed.
  • A significant number of residents have pressure ulcers because of prolonged bed rest. Fifteen residents have wounds that need care.
  • When the Forces members arrived, many residents had been bound in bed for several weeks, with no evidence that they had been repositioned or properly washed.
  • A non-verbal resident wrote a disturbing letter alleging neglect and abuse by a personal support worker, which was immediately dealt with by management.
  • Medications are being reported as being given, when they are not.
  • Staff regularly argue, using derogatory language and make degrading comments to residents.

Altamont

MAY

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

1. Stability

2. Cases

3. Protection

4. Staffing

Altamont

MAY

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

1. Stability

2. Cases

3. Protection

4. Staffing

Altamont

MAY

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

1. Stability

2. Cases

3. Protection

4. Staffing

Holland Christian Homes (Grace Manor)

Staff move from COVID-19 positive units to other units without changing contaminated personal protective equipment.

Some staff are not following policies, such as washing their hands between patient interactions. They wear the same gloves for several tasks and clean them with hand sanitizer.

Staff also use an improper sterilizing technique with dressing changes, such as wound packing.

Other concerns about staff include leaving food in a resident’s mouth while the person is sleeping, aggressively repositioning a resident and not helping residents during meals. The staff prefer to write that the resident refused to eat than to help them.

Holland Christian

MAY

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

1. Stability

2. Cases

3. Protection

4. Staffing

Holland Christian

MAY

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

1. Stability

2. Cases

3. Protection

4. Staffing

Holland Christian

MAY

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

1. Stability

2. Cases

3. Protection

4. Staffing

