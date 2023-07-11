Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The Anthropocene has gained a Canadian starting line.

On Tuesday, an international panel of scientists announced that Crawford Lake, a small body of water located 50 kilometres west of Toronto, has emerged from among a dozen candidates around the world as the place that best records the dawn of the human epoch.

That epoch, they say, began during the middle of the 20th century, when our species effectively became the main driver of global change.

Those who study Earth as an interconnected system maintain that this transition marks not only a turning point in history, but the beginning of a new interval in geologic time. And while the Anthropocene is unfolding everywhere around the world, its arrival was preserved with unusual precision at Crawford Lake.

“We are finding tangible, measurable evidence of what happened and when it happened,” said Francine McCarthy, a professor of Earth science at Brock University in St. Catharines.

Dr. McCarthy, who has long championed the selection of the Canadian site, added that it is ideally positioned to reflect the moment when the planet swerved as a consequence of human influence along with all the consequences that implies.

“A tipping point was reached. Nobody noticed it until decades later. And it’s important to show how suddenly things changed,” she said.

Open this photo in gallery: Francine McCarthy has been conducting research related to Crawford Lake since she was a graduate student. Its selection at the "golden spike" site that marks the start of the Anthropocene is the culmination of a five-year effort.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The notion that an entire unit of geologic time can be tied to something so recent has yet to be endorsed by the broader community of experts who discuss, divide and characterize the successive layers of rock that make up Earth’s 4.5 billion year history. But Tuesday’s announcement, made during a meeting of the International Commission on Stratigraphy in Lille, France, brings the scientific case for the Anthropocene one important step closer to acceptance. And for the first time, it ties the concept to a specific place.

That the place has turned out to be Crawford Lake is a coup for Dr. McCarthy and her colleagues at several Canadian institutions. For the past five years they have been on a quest to document the lake and make the case for its selection as the archetypal site that defines the Anthropocene.

In scientific parlance, any such location is called a Global Boundary Stratotype Section and Point, or GSSP. By custom, its position is marked with a golden spike (which needn’t be real gold) that is hammered into an exposed section of rock to mark the beginning of the relevant stratum. Canada has two such spikes already, one associated with the Fortunian stage and one with the Tremadocian (beginning 538.8 million years ago and 435.5 million years ago, respectively). Both are located in Newfoundland.

A physical spike would not be practical at Crawford Lake, where the start of the Anthropocene has provisionally been identified with a wafer-thin deposit of sediment located under 22 metres of water plus several more centimetres of mud. Should the Anthropocene ultimately win recognition as a distinct unit of geologic time, its corresponding GSSP is more likely to be identified on a detailed photo of a core sample that was extracted from the lake earlier this year.

Spike or no spike, Tuesday’s announcement is certain to bring a new level of international attention to Crawford Lake and a new clarity about what the Anthropocene really means.

This is important, says Alwynne Beaudoin, president of the Geological Association of Canada, who was not involved with the Crawford Lake effort, because the Anthropocene requires a precise definition if it is to become an accepted part of the scientific lexicon.

“If this definition of the Anthropocene is used from Crawford Lake, then everybody will know what we’re talking about and we’ll all know we’re talking about the same thing,” said Dr. Beaudoin.

Researchers use a custom built-raft to lower a freeze corer packed with dry ice more than 22 metres below the surface of Crawford Lake. When it is extracted, frozen lake sediments cling to the corer, preserving the annual layers on the lake bed. Brock University/Handout Carleton University geologist Tim Patterson (centre) and other team members bring a core sample to shore in April. Researchers who sample the lake must work quickly to avoid the frozen cores thawing out before they can be packed in a cooler and transported to a freezer. Stephen Leithwood/Brock University/Handout

Francine McCarthy, a Brock University researcher who has led the effort to recognize Crawford Lake as the Anthropocene "golden spike" site, examines a freeze core specimen extracted from the lake bottom last April. Stephen Leithwood/Brock University/Handout The upper section of the core sample shows the distinct annual layers or varves created by calcium deposits on the lakebed. A change in colour corresponding to the 1930s dustbowl helped fix the chronology of the layers. Carleton University/Handout

THE ANTHROPOCENE DEBATE

The word Anthropocene appears so frequently in the media that people can be forgiven for thinking it enjoys a similarly well-established presence in geology textbooks. This is not the case.

While few doubt that humans have had an extraordinary impact on the planet, the question for scientists is whether this qualifies as the start of a new chapter in the long saga of Earth.

After all, experts already debate whether the Holocene, the 12,000 year stretch that has elapsed since the end of the last Ice Age, is itself long enough to be considered a separate epoch form the 2.57 million year old Pleistocene that preceded it. In comparison, debating whether an interval that is shorter than some people have been alive seems to test the limits of what is meant by a geological timescale.

But if the point is to classify change rather than duration, the Anthropocene has a strong case. That was the contention of Paul Crutzen, a Dutch atmospheric chemist and Nobel laureate who began to popularize the term in 2000, and who noted that the changes triggered by humanity today, including global warming and biodiversity loss, will affect the planet for thousands of years to come.

Mr. Crutzen, who died in 2021, suggested that rising emissions of carbon dioxide and methane, which began with the Industrial Revolution in the late 18th century, can be taken as the moment when the Anthropocene got underway. The problem for geologists is that the Industrial Revolution happened at different times in different places. Evidence of that transition does not line up in a consistent way around the world, which is the basic requirement for designating a specific position on Earth’s timeline.

An alternative choice can be found in the 1950s when there was a clear inflection point in several key trends related to humanity’s impact on the planet. It includes the burning of fossil fuels, water consumption, use of mineral-based fertilizers and chemical pesticides, dam construction, deforestation, international travel, and human population growth, among other indicators.

Known as “the great acceleration”, this moment in time also left an unmistakable calling card in the form of plutonium isotopes, created during nuclear weapons testing, that were lofted into the stratosphere and distributed simultaneously around the globe.

“The scale of change was so great and so rapid – well outside the variability you see in the Holocene. That made it clear to us that it’s not the Holocene anymore. This is something completely separate,” said Colin Waters, a former principal mapping geologist with the British Geological Survey who has chaired the Anthropocene Working Group since 2020.

The working group, which reports through various levels to the broader geological community, was created to determine whether there is a scientific basis for the Anthropocene and, if so, identify an appropriate golden spike for it.

That last point is crucial, said Lucy Edwards, a scientists emeritus with the US Geological Survey, based in Reston, Virginia, who has closely followed and written about the Anthropocene debate.

“The fact of the matter is if you want to be part of the geological timescale, you must have a site – something you can touch – to be the definition of that series in the [chronological] record,” she said.

Open this photo in gallery: A hydrogen bomb is detonated on Enewetak Atoll, part of the Marshall Islands, on October 31, 1952. This and subsequent tests spread plutonium isotopes around the world until the first nuclear test ban treaty in 1963.Handout

Today, the Crawford Lake and the surrounding conservation area is home to 14 species at risk, The lake see approximately 100,000 visitors per year. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

A WALK THROUGH TIME

Standing beside Crawford Lake on a breezy summer day, it’s easy to forget how ubiquitous humanity’s footprint on the planet has become.

Today, the lake is an oasis rimmed with trees. But it began as a subterranean chamber, hollowed out by water running through the limestone bedrock of the Niagara Escarpment. By the time the great Laurentide ice sheet retreated – roughly 13,000 year ago in this part of Canada – the chamber roof had already collapsed, leaving a deep, water-filled pocket open to the sky.

And grain by grain, silt began to collect at the bottom of the newborn lake.

Through the centuries, the environment around the lake shifted from Arctic tundra to temperate forest. Great mastodons roamed the woods, then disappeared while other species flourished. Indigenous hunters were surely there with them. During one 2,800-year stretch, the climate dried out and the lake level dropped. But then it rose again, the silent waters accumulating and preserving each change.

Next came the farmers. Indigenous people built longhouses and cultivated the soil starting around 1300, based on corn pollen found in the lake sediment. They also left a series of distinct layers, called varves, that reveal the passage of years. A new varve was added every summer when algae, fed by nutrients from human and animal waste among other sources, lowered the acidity of the water and caused dissolved calcium to precipitate out as crystals on the deep lake bed. But by the 1500s, the varves were gone and so were the Indigenous farmers, possibly because of a cooling climate or Old World diseases that were brought to the coast of the Americas around that time and which swept the continent far in advance of European settlers.

Open this photo in gallery: Crawford family members on Crawford lake in a rowboat in this undated photo.Conservation Halton/Handout

A few centuries more and those Europeans were now busy settling by the lake, clearing the land and planting crops. Small towns grew along the rail line that passed nearby. In 1883, George Crawford bought the lake and established a sawmill there. By then the varves had reappeared, the chemistry of the lake now permanently altered by all the surrounding activity.

So it went until 1969, when George’s grandson Lloyd Crawford sold the property to what was then the Halton Region Conservation Authority. Now the lake sees about 100,000 visitors per year and has become one of the gems of the Niagara Escarpment, designated a UNESCO world biosphere reserve in 1990, along with the greenbelt that encircles Toronto.

“It’s amazing to be the steward of a site like this,” said Craig Machan, director of parks and operations for Conservation Halton, during a walk beside the lake. Pondering the activity surrounding the search for a starting point for the Anthropocene, he added, “How many places can say that they’ve got something that’s unique to the world?”

PLUMBING THE DEPTHS

Deborah Metsger, assistant curator of botany at the Royal Ontario Museum, opens a chest freezer and pulls out a trio of dark brownish slabs on planks of wood. They vaguely resemble fudge, but together they make up a roughly 70-centimetre long sediment core that was pulled out of Lake Crawford in 2022.

The device used to do this is called a freeze corer. It is packed with dry ice, then pushed down into the mud on the bottom of the lake. The mud then freezes to the surface of the corer, forming a rind that can be withdrawn in one piece, preserving the annual sequence of varves, among other details.

Open this photo in gallery: ROM Curator Emeritus John "Jock" McAndrews explaining the stratigraphy of a varved sediment core to a group of visitors at Crawford Lake in the 1980'sRoyal Ontario Museum/Handout

The first person who pulled cores out of Lake Crawford was John (Jock) McAndrews, now 90, a paleoecologist and curator at the ROM who decided to investigate the lake in the early 1970s. It was his graduate student, Maria Boyko, who first discovered the corn pollen in the mud, which in turn prompted an archeological survey and the discovery of the traces of longhouses near the lake. More studies revealed the lake’s two part structure – with a cold bottom section that is prevented from mixing with the top, thereby keeping the varve layers intact. Over the years, the lake provided a trove of data on everything from the climate of ancient Ontario to changes in human habitation.

“This is part of Jock’s legacy,” said Dr. Metsger, who also participated in studies of the lake. “There are things right in our backyard that have global significance.”

Years later, it was Dr. McCarthy, another former student of Dr. McAndrews, who would lead the effort to understand if Crawford Lake fit the criteria for the Anthropocene gold spike. For those studies, attention shifted to the topmost layers of sediment, including those deposited in the 1950s that bear the telltale plutonium isotopes.

Dr. McCarthy said that not until an analysis found plutonium in the lake sediment was she certain that Crawford Lake has all the ingredients to vie for the golden spike site.

“Even though every other aspect of what we had was off the charts good, if we didn’t have a strong plutonium record, all of that other stuff would have mattered little,” she said.

Open this photo in gallery: Francine McCarthy together with Royal Ontario Museum researchers Soren Brothers and Deborah Metsger examine a core sample collected at Crawford Lake in 2022. A clear shift from a brownish tinge to a darker grey colour corresponds to changes in the lake's microbial population and chemistry following the arrival of European settlers.Courtesy of Royal Ontario Museum/Handout

The Quest for the “Golden Spike” Twelve locations around the world were initially proposed as potential “golden spike” sites that preserved a clear record of the onset of the Anthropocene, a proposed geological epoch that marks the arrival of humanity as a planet-altering force around 1950. Crawford Lake in Canada was ultimately selected. The lake sits in a hollowed-out pocket of limestone atop the Niagara Escarpment, west of Toronto. In prior centuries the location was settled by Indigenous farmers. It became a conservation area in 1969. CANDIDATE SITES 8 1 10 2 6 9 4 7 3 11 12 5 Crawford Lake, Ont. 1 2 San Francisco Estuary, Calif. Searsville Lake, Calif 3 West Flower Garden Bank Reef, U.S. 4 Antarctic Peninsula 5 Sniezka Peatlands, Poland 6 Ernesto Cave, Italy 7 East Gotland Basin, Baltic Sea 8 Karlsplatz, Austria 9 Sihailongwan Lake, China 10 Beppu Bay, Japan 11 Flinders Reef, Australia 12 CRAWFORD LAKE, ONTARIO Niagara Escarpment Hwy 401 ONT. A NEW GROUND ZERO

Among the 12 sites that the Anthropocene Working Group settled on as finalists for the golden spike were several lakes and marine basins, a river estuary, two coral reefs, a cave in Italy, a peat bog in Poland, and a section of ice from the Antarctic Peninsula.

Not all of the sites have a complete or clear enough record to serve as the GSSP. Of the nine that do, Crawford emerged as the favourite, edging out the second place site, a volcanic lake in northern China. But the other sites were equally important to document, Dr. Waters said.

“Crawford can, at the end of the day, tell you so much about the planet,” he said. “But when you combine it with the other 11 sites across five continents, then you start to see a much bigger picture of environmental change happening in the 20th century.”

At least one wrinkle about the final selection has yet to be ironed out, which relates to the exact date of the GSSP. The working group previously established 1950 as the year that marks the transition to a new epoch, but at Crawford, the plutonium fallout starts showing up as a clear signal in 1952.

Meanwhile, the proposal that Anthropocene is a geologic epoch, with Crawford Lake as its representative, now advances to a subcommittee vote and, if it succeeds, to a vote by the International Commission on Stratigraphy. The idea can still be vetoed one level higher by the International Union of Geological Sciences, which holds a congress once every four years and is next set to meet in Korea in the summer of 2024.

But the fact remains that the Anthropocene has already become a useful concept for those beyond the geological community, as a way to explain the unique and perilous moment that humanity finds itself in.

“I’m hoping that whatever comes of this, it is going to result in conversations – and that these conversations lead to a better understanding of how profoundly our planet is changing at every level,” said Tim Patterson, a geologist at Carleton University in Ottawa, whose lab has investigated most of the recent core samples from Crawford Lake, conducted in conjunction with the Canadian Museum of Nature.

The other question that the Anthropocene brings to mind is whether it is really about the past, as other geological divisions of time are, by definition, or about a future that has yet to be written into the record.

“We have a deep relationship with the planet,” said Soren Brothers, the Royal Ontario Museum’s recently appointed curator for climate change, when considering the question. “The planet is responding to everything we do. So then maybe the Anthropocene is really about what we do with that relationship.”