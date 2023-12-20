Open this photo in gallery: A contractor with NB Power does a repair on a power line in Fredericton, on Dec. 19.Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

Power company work crews are continuing their push to get the lights back on for thousands of Atlantic Canadians.

As of 6:00 a.m. this morning, some 55,000 people were still without power in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, following a windstorm that struck Canada’s East Coast this week. Officials have warned power restoration could take days in some areas.

NB Power’s website says a little more than 48-thousand customers remain in the dark.

In Nova Scotia, some 7,000 people were waiting for their electricity to be restored, while a handful of outages remained in Newfoundland.

The storm, which began late Sunday, lasted through Monday and into Tuesday, was the result of a low-pressure system meeting a massive high-pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean, which created a slow-moving storm with strong winds.

Environment Canada says 60 to 120 millimetres of rain could fall in parts of eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton by Thursday morning, with “significant snowfall” likely coming later.

Parts of western Newfoundland could be hit with 50 to 100 millimetres of rain, possibly reaching 200 millimetres inland and over higher terrain, with snowfall of up to 50 centimetres expected later in the week.