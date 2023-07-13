Open this photo in gallery: A makeshift memorial appears at the place where a mother of two, Karolina Huebner-Makurat, was killed by a stray bullet last Friday in Toronto.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

A man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman hit by a stray bullet in a daytime shooting in Toronto’s east end last week.

Damian Hudson, 32, appeared briefly in court Thursday morning by video. His next court date is scheduled for July 25.

Toronto police said in a news release that they are continuing to search for two other male suspects. The shooting last Friday at Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue began as an altercation between three men just before 12:30 p.m., police said.

Two of the men had handguns and shot at each other. A bullet hit the woman, who was walking in the area, and the men fled the scene.

Karolina Huebner-Makurat, 44, was transported to a hospital where she died from her injuries later that day. She had two young daughters, aged 4 and 7.

Toronto Police spokeswoman Stephanie Sayer said in an e-mail that Mr. Hudson was out on two release orders at the time of his arrest, as well as three firearms prohibitions.

The shooting was one of a series of violent acts in Toronto in recent weeks. Two people were transported to hospital with serious injuries following a drive-by shooting downtown early Monday morning. Police said the shooting was being investigated as a case of road rage related to stunt driving on Yonge Street. No suspects have been arrested.

Last week, a man was stabbed on a moving subway train during the midday rush. Moses Lewin, 25, was charged with attempted murder.