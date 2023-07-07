A woman in her 40s was killed in a daytime shooting in Toronto’s east end Friday afternoon, and police say they don’t believe she knew the people involved in a dispute that led to the shots being fired.

Toronto Police Service Inspector Michelle Olszevski told reporters that the shooting happened in the area of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue just before 12:30 p.m., during an altercation involving three people, who are now suspects. Police believe the three then fled the scene on foot.

The woman had gunshot wounds when police found her. She was transported by paramedics to a nearby trauma centre, where she was pronounced dead.

Insp. Olszevski said a police investigation is continuing, but that it “doesn’t appear” the woman was a target in the shooting, or that she had a relationship with the three others.

Police are searching for the three suspects, and the force’s homicide unit is investigating. Insp. Olszevski was not able to say how many of the three had fired gunshots. Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area or have surveillance footage to bring it to them, to assist in the investigation.

A nearby child care centre was placed on a hold and secure after the shooting, and the intersection was closed while police investigated. Insp. Olszevski said the police service understands shootings are “very concerning to the public.”

The fatal shooting is the latest in a rash of public violence in Toronto that pushed the issue of public safety to the forefront of last month’s mayoral by-election.