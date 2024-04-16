Arrests made in connection with Pearson airport gold heist

Police have made arrests in connection with the theft of $24-million in gold and cash from an Air Canada warehouse at Toronto Pearson International Airport a year ago.

Peel Regional Police and the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau will announce the arrests and details of the investigation at a news conference on Wednesday morning, Peel police said, without providing details.

Thieves made off with the container containing $21-million in 24 gold bars and $2.7-million in cash from a cargo warehouse adjacent to the airport on the evening of April 17, 2023. The cargo had just arrived on an Air Canada flight from Zurich. The shipment was arranged by Brink’s.

Brink’s in October sued the airline for the value of the stolen gods, alleging Air Canada’s warehouse was not secure, and that the thief used fake paperwork to claim the cash and gold. Air Canada has denied Brink’s allegations in court documents.

