Canada’s justice minister is rejecting charges that the federal government is bowing to mental-illness stereotypes by delaying a planned expansion of medical assistance in dying.

Arif Virani says allowing access to an assisted death solely on the basis of a mental disorder is a complex endeavour – and that’s the only reason for the delay.

Virani and Health Minister Mark Holland are testifying before the Senate, which is where the amendment to expand the law to include mental illness originated.

The Liberals accepted the amendment, opening a two-year window to prepare that they extended by another year last March.

Now, the government intends to delay it again, this time for up to three years – and must pass legislation to that effect before the change takes effect next month.

Critics of the expansion say it places vulnerable people at risk, while proponents – including several senators – say such statements perpetuate stereotypes about those living with mental illness.