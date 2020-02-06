 Skip to main content

Canada

Atlantic Canada braces for nasty mix of winter weather as storm approaches

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Atlantic Canadians are bracing for some nasty weather to roll into the region later today.

Environment Canada has issued scores of special weather statements and warnings as a storm approaches, bringing heavy snow to parts of the region and freezing rain to all four provinces.

Northern New Brunswick can expect between 15 and 35 centimetres of snow between this afternoon and Saturday.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow and ice pellets are in the forecast Friday for the northern Avalon Peninsula in eastern Newfoundland, where a punishing storm last month kept St. John’s shut down for an entire week.

The rest of the Avalon and the Burin Peninsula can expect freezing rain, while the bulk of the island of Newfoundland is being warned that anywhere from 10 to 35 centimetres of snow is on the way – with the heaviest snow expected in central and western Newfoundland.

Meanwhile, freezing rain warnings have been issued for all of Nova Scotia, while P.E.I. is expected to endure a messy mix of ice pellets, freezing rain and up to 15 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada says the harsh weather is sure to have an impact on travel throughout the region, and Nova Scotia Power is warning customers to prepare for outages.

Earlier today, the privately owned utility announced it would activate its Emergency Operations Centre.

“We are keeping a close eye on this storm,” utility spokesman Matt Drover said in a statement.

“With a prolonged period of mixed precipitation in the forecast, which can change with even minor temperature fluctuations, we are making preparations accordingly.”

He said Nova Scotia Power is moving crews into position throughout the province and the operations centre will be working with the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office.

The utility is asking its 507,000 customers to monitor weather forecasts, charge electronic devices and prepare an emergency kit that includes flashlights, a battery-powered radio and fresh water.

If there is a power outage, customers are being reminded to turn off and unplug electrical equipment to prevent damage when power is restored.

