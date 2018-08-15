 Skip to main content

B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfires

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfires

The Canadian Press

The South Stikine River fire burns in an Aug.6, 2018 handout photo provided by the BC Wildfire Service.

The Canadian Press

The British Columbia government has declared a provincial state of emergency to support the response to the hundreds of wildfires burning across the province.

The state of emergency will remain in effect for 14 days, but can be extended or rescinded as necessary.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the state of emergency applies to the entire province and ensures federal, provincial and local resources can be delivered in a co-ordinated manner.

Story continues below advertisement

Related: Poor air quality and visibility in parts of Alberta as smoke from B.C. wildfires continues to roll

Farnworth declared the emergency based on recommendations from the BC Wildfire Service and emergency management officials.

The province says 566 wildfires were burning across B.C. as of Tuesday, with evacuation orders covering more than 1,500 properties and affecting about 3,000 people.

The wildfire service says more than 1,800 wildfires have been recorded since the season began on April 1, charring nearly 3,800-square kilometres of timber and bush.

Farnworth says he ordered the provincewide state of emergency to protect public safety.

“As wildfire activity is expected to increase, this is a progressive step in our wildfire response to make sure British Columbia has access to any and all resources necessary,” Farnworth, who is also the province’s solicitor general, says in a news release.

The federal government has approved the deployment of about 200 members of the Armed Forces to help with firefighting efforts, and the province says those troops are expected in the coming days.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.