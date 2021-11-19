A pick up truck is seen on the Trans Canada highway after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering emergency orders rationing gas and prohibiting non-essential travel.JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters

British Columbia is rationing gas and prohibiting non-essential travel as fuel supplies are choked following recent devastating floods.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said as a result of damage to the Trans Mountain pipeline and damage to highways, British Columbia has a “reduced but steady supply of gasoline.” He said B.C. is working with the federal government to get more fuel into the province by truck and barge from Alberta, Washington State, Oregon and California.

Under a new emergency order, non-essential travellers will be limited to buying 30 litres of fuel at a time. A second emergency order requires people to stay off the roads for anything other than necessary business.

Minister Farnworth urged people in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island to walk, carpool, take transit or simply stay home to ensure roads stay clear for essential vehicles. He also said people should expect waits at the pumps and urged people to stay calm.

